More than 50 migrants die in Mediterranean crossings

Tunisian coastguard on patrol of the area off the northern town of Bizerte – File picture

Tunisian authorities said 47 bodies were recovered off the country's southern coast, close to the city of Sfax, while 68 people were rescued.

"The coastguard and the navy continue their search with the support of a military plane," the interior ministry said in a statement.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said there were more than 70 survivors from the shipwreck, with spokesman Flavio Di Giacomo cautioning on Twitter that the final number of missing was still uncertain.

"There were around 180 of us on board the boat... which sank because of a leak," a survivor told Tunisia's Mosaique FM radio, describing the boat as around nine metres (30 feet) long.

Tunisians and migrants regularly try to cross the Mediterranean to seek a better future in Europe, with 120 mainly Tunisians rescued by their navy in March after trying to reach Italy.

The latest shipwreck is the most deadly in the Mediterranean since February 2 when 90 people drowned off the coast of Libya, according to the IOM.