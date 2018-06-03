Six dead after militants attack Pakistan border posts

Five soldiers were injured in two separate attacks in Balochistan, a restive province in Pakistan's south, and the tribal district of Bajaur in the country's far north.

"Security forces responded effectively and repulsed attacks, killing six terrorists," the military said in a statement, adding that four troops from the paramilitary Frontier Corps and an Air Force soldier had been injured.

The attacks targeted soldiers working to erect a fence along the length of Pakistan's 2400-kilometre (1490-mile) border with Afghanistan, across which Pakistan alleges militants sneak into the country from its western neighbour.