Indonesian police detain three over suspected plot to attack assembly

The men, who have been named as suspects, are thought to have been planning to attack the local parliament in Pekanbaru, the capital of Riau province, national police spokesman Setyo Wasisto said in a statement.

During Saturday's raid on a faculty at Riau University, police found a pipe bomb, a homemade grenade, as well as the homemade explosive triacetone triperoxide (TATP), Wasisto said.

They also seized an air rifle and sets of bows and arrows, as well as other material such as fertiliser that could be used to make bombs, he said.