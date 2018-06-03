Slovenians head to polls in parliamentary elections

Although Prime Minister Miro Cerar led the country out of an economic crisis, his chances of holding onto power appeared to be slim, according to recent opinion polls.

The winner instead is likely to be the right-wing conservative opposition leader Janez Jansa of the Democratic Party (SDS). The SDS wants to follow neighbouring Hungary's tough anti-migration policies.

But according to many local political analysts, Jansa's party will struggle to find coalition partners.

