China warns U.S. won't get trade benefits if tariffs implemented as talks end

  • Sunday 03, June 2018 in 11:29 AM
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: China warned the United States on Sunday that any agreements reached on trade and business between the two countries will be void if Washington implements tariffs and other trade measures, as the two ended their latest round of talks in Beijing.
A short statement, carried by the official Xinhua news agency, made no mention of any specific new agreements after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.
 
It referred instead to a consensus they reached last month in Washington, when China agreed to significantly increase its purchases of U.S. goods and services.
 
The United States and China have threatened tit-for-tat tariffs on goods worth up to $150 billion each.
 
Xinhua said China's attitude has been consistent, which is that it is willing to increase imports from all countries, including the United States.
 
There was no immediate comment or statement from the U.S. delegation or from Ross himself.
 
At the end of last month's Washington talks the two countries put out a joint statement.