China warns U.S. won't get trade benefits if tariffs implemented as talks end

A short statement, carried by the official Xinhua news agency, made no mention of any specific new agreements after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

It referred instead to a consensus they reached last month in Washington, when China agreed to significantly increase its purchases of U.S. goods and services.

The United States and China have threatened tit-for-tat tariffs on goods worth up to $150 billion each.

Xinhua said China's attitude has been consistent, which is that it is willing to increase imports from all countries, including the United States.

There was no immediate comment or statement from the U.S. delegation or from Ross himself.

At the end of last month's Washington talks the two countries put out a joint statement.