Canada joins EU in filing WTO case against 'illegal' US tariffs

"These unilateral tariffs, imposed under a false pretext of safeguarding US national security, are inconsistent with the United States’ international trade obligations and WTO rules," Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday made good on a threat to impose permanent tariffs of 25 per cent on steel imports and 10 per cent on aluminium imports from the EU, Mexico and Canada, ending temporary exemptions they had been granted.

"Canada will closely collaborate with the European Union, which also filed a WTO challenge today, as well as with other like-minded countries, on opposing these tariffs," Freeland said.

Canada had earlier announced retaliatory tariffs on a range of US imports, including maple syrup and ballpoint pens.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the bloc would trigger a dispute settlement case at the WTO and also apply retaliatory tariffs.