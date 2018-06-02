N. Korea summit back on, Trump says after meeting Kim envoy

Sharjah24 – AFP: US President Donald Trump said Friday he will meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un as originally scheduled on June 12 for a historic summit after extraordinary Oval Office talks with a top envoy from Pyongyang.
After more than an hour of discussion with Kim Yong Chol, Trump told reporters that denuclearization -- and a formal end to the decades-old Korean war -- would be on the table in Singapore.
 
But the US president warned he did not expect to immediately sign a deal to bring a halt to the reclusive regime's nuclear program.
 
"I never said it goes in one meeting. I think it's going to be a process, but the relationships are building and that's very positive," he said, after waving farewell to the North Korean leader's right-hand man.