At least 12 killed in Nepal bus crash

The bus with 27 people on board had left Tansen, a town in south-central Nepal, for a study tour early Friday when it crashed, said Dilli Ram Panta, a police superintendent of Palpa district.

"Two passengers died at a local hospital while undergoing treatment," he said, adding that 12 others who were injured were being treated at the hospital.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear, but the police officer said it had rained heavily overnight and in the morning.

Overcrowded vehicles, badly maintained roads and reckless driving cause fatal accidents in Nepal every year.