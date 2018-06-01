Nigeria’s president signs bill to lower age limit in political office

Dubbed the “Not too young to run” bill, the new law decreases the minimum age for presidential candidates from 40 years of age to 35 years.

Senators and state governors, meanwhile, can now run for office from age 30 instead of 35.

“It is a historic day for Nigeria,” the 75-year-old president said on Twitter after signing the bill, which was drafted due to pressure from young Nigerians.

More than 45 per cent of Nigeria’s population of 196 million people is younger than 15 years, according to the United Nations.