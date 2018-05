As Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held talks in a New York apartment with the North Korean leader's right-hand man, Kim Yong Chol, back in Washington Trump expressed optimism.

"I look forward to seeing what's in the letter," Trump said, adding that Pompeo's high-stakes diplomatic encounter, which began over dinner on Wednesday, appeared to be going "very well."

"They will probably be coming to Washington DC on Friday to deliver the letter so I look forward to that," he said.