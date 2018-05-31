Eleven killed in Nicaragua protests, including attack on Mother's Day march

The bloodshed was condemned by the Central American country's Episcopal conference of Catholic bishops, who called it "organised and systematic aggression" and suspended talks with the government scheduled for Thursday.

Witnesses said pro-government armed groups opened fire on the marchers during a demonstration on Wednesday, Nicaragua's Mother's Day. The march was held to remember the children who were among the more than 80 killed since the start of protests more than a month ago.

The Nicaraguan Human Rights Center said six people were killed in the capital of Managua, with five others killed in other parts of the country and 79 injured. The army said it was treating some of the injured.

The European Parliament on Thursday condemned what it called "brutal repression" in Nicaragua and called for elections to be held earlier, echoing other calls for Ortega make the 2021 presidential election earlier.

In a letter to Ortega published on Twitter, business association COSEP urged the 72-year-old president to push up the vote to a date agreed between the government and civilian representatives.