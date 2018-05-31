Mexico announces countermeasures in response to US tariffs

The Economy Ministry said it will apply measures on projects including steel sheets, lamps, pork leg and shoulder, sausages, apples, grapes and different types of cheese until reaching a sum comparable to the losses that the US tariffs will cause in Mexico.

"Mexico strongly rejects any unilateral and protectionist measure that distorts trade in North America," Deputy Foreign Trade Minister Juan Carlos Baker said on Twitter.

"Mexico has indicated several times that this type of measures based on the criterion of national security are neither adequate nor justified," the minister said.