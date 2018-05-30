France evacuates more than 1,000 migrants from Paris camp

A migrant carries his belongings as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants in camps, Paris

Some 1,570 migrants were thought to be living in tightly-packed rows of tents along the banks of the Canal de Saint-Denis in the north of the capital.

Aid organisations and the migrants themselves repeatedly decried the poor conditions in the camp, and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo had called on President Emmanuel Macron's government to find a solution.

The evacuation of the area, known as the Millenaire camp, took place without incident, authorities said.

The migrants would be offered a "social and health check-up," Paris police and the regional prefecture said in a joint statement.

Their legal situation would also be examined and appropriate longer-term housing offered on that basis.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb last week promised action to evacuate migrant camps in Paris, after a weeks-long stand-off with Hidalgo.

The mayor was calling for accommodation to be found for the migrants but rejected the idea of an operation that could involve arrests and deportations.

Macron has promised better conditions for refugees in France but also more effective policies to deport undocumented migrants and failed asylum seekers.