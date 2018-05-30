Militants attack Afghan ministry with bomb, grenades and gunfire

  Wednesday 30, May 2018
  • Afghan policemen stand guard amid an attack and gunfire in Kabul, Afghanistan
    Afghan policemen stand guard amid an attack and gunfire in Kabul, Afghanistan
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Gunmen armed with assault rifles and grenade launchers stormed the heavily fortified headquarters of the Afghan interior ministry on Wednesday, battling security forces for more than two hours in the latest attack on the capital Kabul.
A car bomb was detonated at the entrance of the ministry to launch the attack and then several gunmen managed to get inside the compound, said a senior police official.
 
Najib Danish, the ministry spokesman, confirmed the attack was carried out by a group of 10 militants and at least one policeman was killed and five were wounded.
 
A senior ministry official said one attacker blew himself up inside the compound and another was resisting from a watchtower as a plume of dust and smoke rose over the sprawling site.
 
Officials inside the ministry said the attackers could not breach key buildings as they are located far from the main entrance and there is a wide flat space inside the compound, helping Afghan forces to subdue the attack quickly.
 
‘Daesh’ claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest in a series in Kabul this year that has killed and wounded hundreds of people, despite repeated official pledges to improve security in the capital.