Capital Airlines flight turns around in China after cracks appear in window-Xinhua

Flight JD421 from the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou to Nha Trang on Vietnam's coast turned back one hour into the journey on Tuesday afternoon, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Capital Airlines said cracks had appeared in a window but not the windshield as some passengers had claimed, the agency reported, citing a company statement.

A video circulating on Chinese social media showed a Capital Airlines staff member telling passengers there were cracks in the windshield.

The aircraft was an Airbus A321, according to plane tracking website Flightradar24.

Beijing-based Capital Airlines, a subsidiary of Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, and Airbus did not immediately respond to requests for comment.