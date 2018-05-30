NYT: Trump asked Sessions to un-recuse himself from Russia inquiry

Trump, who had told aides that he needed a loyalist overseeing the inquiry into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, berated Sessions at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in March 2017 and told the attorney general that he ought to reverse his decision, according to the report.

The newspaper said Sessions refused to do so.

Special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed last year by the Justice Department to lead the probe after Trump fired FBI chief James Comey, an action that is also under investigation as a possible obstruction of justice.

The attorney general, a then-senator who was one of the first Republican-elected officials to support Trump in 2015, recused himself from the Russia probe immediately on taking office in March 2017.

Trump has continually criticized Sessions and the Mueller probe, saying he is "very disappointed in my Justice Department." He has repeatedly rejected what he called "the nonsense of collusion with Russia" and recently called for Mueller to wrap up the probe.