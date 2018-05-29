Ocean Infinity's MH370 underwater search ends with no trace of plane

The Malaysia Airlines flight went missing after leaving Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014, with 239 passengers and crew members on board. It was headed for Beijing but deviated from the flight path, according to radar and satellite data.

Investigators believe the Boeing 777 plane came down somewhere in the remote southern Indian Ocean.

Oliver Plunkett, Ocean Infinity's chief executive, said the outcome was "extremely disappointing."

"Part of our motivation for renewing the search was to try to provide some answers to those affected. It is therefore with a heavy heart that we end our current search without having achieved that aim," he said.

Plunkett said the team was "proud of what we have achieved both in terms of the quality of data we’ve produced and the speed with which we covered such a vast area."

The latest private search started in January after an agreement with the Malaysian government under a "no find, no fee" 70-million-dollar deal with the initial target of covering some 25,000 sq km.

The deadline was extended twice.