Gunman kills two police officers in Belgium

Police block a crossroad in the eastern Belgian city of Liege after the shooting incident

The carnage in the gritty eastern industrial city of Liege began around 10:30am (6:30am AEST) when the attacker armed with a knife repeatedly stabbed the two officers before using their own firearms to kill them, prosecutors said.

Liege prosecutors’ spokesman Philippe Dulieu said the man approached the two police officers from behind carrying a knife and stabbed them several times.

“He then took their weapons. He used the weapons on the officers, who died,” Dulieu told reporters.

Dulieu said the attacker then shot dead a 22-year-old man in a vehicle that was just leaving a parking place outside a nearby high school. The attacker then took a woman, believed to be a cleaner, hostage inside the school.

“Liege police intervened. He came out firing at police, wounding a number of them, notably in the legs. He was shot dead,” the spokesman said.

The attacker was an inmate who had been granted a few hours release on Monday but failed to return to prison, officials said.

He has been named as Belgian national Benjamin Herman.

It wasn’t immediately clear why he was imprisoned, but media reports say that he’s a known drug offender.

Federal prosecutors said they had launched a terror investigation into the incident, which comes as Belgium remains on high alert after a string of attacks including twin suicide bombings in Brussels in 2016 claimed by the Islamic State group.

Eric Van Der Sypt, spokesman for the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office, said there were “elements that point in the direction that this is a terrorist act”, while police confirmed that both officers killed in the attack were women.

Belgium’s crisis centre said it saw no reason to raise the country’s terror threat alert for now.

When asked about the report that the attack was terror-related, Liege city hall Michel Firket said: “I know nothing formal about that. The police is doing its investigation. There are no formal conclusions.” A spokeswoman for the city mayor’s office, Laurence Comminette, told the AP that the children at the school were all safe.

Prime Minister Charles Michel said only that “there was a serious incident.”

He later met with Liege city officials.

Yves Stevens of Belgium’s federal crisis centre said that security in Liege is now under control, and that there was no reason yet to raise the national terror threat level.

“There is absolutely no confirmation yet that the incident is terror-related,” Stevens said.

Prime Minister Charles Michel denounced what he called “cowardly and blind violence”.

Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon said Belgium’s Federal Crisis Centre was monitoring the situation.