German president to meet with Ukraine's leadership in Kiev

Steinmeier was to meet Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman as part of a two-day visit to the Ukrainian capital.

On the second day, the German president was to meet with teachers and students who study German in Kiev and the western city of Lviv.

Germany has been one of the strongest proponents of sanctions in recent years to pressure Russia into returning Ukraine's southern Crimea region and ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

But Germany this year was swayed by economic interests and gave its final approval for the expansion of a pipeline that transports Russian natural gas directly to Germany. Construction began this month.

Ukraine has contested that the project undermines the sanctions.

In a show of support, Steinmeier met with Poroshenko last month in Berlin for talks that focused on efforts to restore peace to eastern Ukraine.

Germany's minister for economic affairs and energy, Peter Altmaier, also visited Ukraine this month and assured that Germany will still rely on Ukraine for transporting gas.