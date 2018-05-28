S Korea's Moon may meet Trump and Kim in Singapore

The potential three-way meeting could be held around June 12, when Trump and Kim were originally scheduled to hold their landmark bilateral summit, the presidential office spokesman told the Yonhap news agency.

The meeting would depend on the outcome of discussions between Washington and Pyongyang, the official said.

US officials on Sunday entered the North Korean side of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) for talks as preparations continued for a summit.

The future of the Trump-Kim summit remains unclear after Trump on Thursday said he was pulling out, citing "open hostility" in Pyongyang's recent statments, before voicing eagerness to still hold the summit, even on the original date.

Moon and Kim held unannounced talks on Saturday in the DMZ. Kim again expressed willingness to meet Trump and reiterated a pledge to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula made when the Korean leaders first met in April, Moon said.

North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported on Sunday that Kim had told Moon it was his "fixed will" to hold the summit with Trump.