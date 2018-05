Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone speaks during an interview at his office

Nakasone, who trod the world stage with Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher during his 1982-1987 tenure, has long advocated amending the U.S.-drafted charter to clarify the ambiguous status of the military - a goal shared by incumbent premier Shinzo Abe.

He urged politicians to seriously tackle the matter, which remains a contentious topic among the Japanese public.