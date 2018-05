U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S.

He said talks on the summit were "moving on very nicely," adding "We're still looking at June 12 in Singapore, that hasn't changed."

His comments came as South Korean President Moon Jae In said it was his understanding that "practical talks" would soon be held between the two sides.

The success of those talks would decide whether or not the US-North Korea summit would be successful, he told reporters in Seoul.