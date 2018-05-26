28.6 million dollars in cash seized from ex-Malaysian PM's flat

Crime investigations chief Amar Singh told reporters that 35 of the 72 items of luggage contained cash in 26 different currencies, mainly from Malaysia and Singapore.

The value of the jewellery and watches found in the other 37 items of luggage had yet to be determined, he said.

Police raided the vacant apartment at a luxury Kuala Lumpur condominium and other properties linked to Najib last week, also seizing hundreds of luxury handbags by designers including Louis Vuitton and Hermes.

Najib, who has been barred from leaving the country along with his wife, faced six hours of questioning by anti-corruption investigators on Thursday over his alleged involvement in the 1MDB embezzlement scandal.

He is accused of misappropriating some 4.5 billion dollars from the 1MDB state fund, including nearly 700 million dollars that were allegedly transferred directly into his personal bank account.