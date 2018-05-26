North and South Korean leaders hold unannounced second summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae in met at the border that separates their two countries.

At their historic summit in April the two leaders agreed to pursue a set of shared goals, including a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula and an official end to the Korean War.

The latest summit comes days after a landmark meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump was cancelled, risking a return to the tit-for-tat threats of last year, although talks between the two sides regarding the summit are apparently ongoing.