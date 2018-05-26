19 dead in Uganda after bus, truck and tractor collide

The accident occurred on Friday night and three children were among the dead, police spokesman Emilian Kayima said.

The bus "rammed into a tractor ... and hit it badly, rolled and hit another beer truck," he said in a statement.

"Evacuation teams are working tirelessly to rescue the injured. Reinforcement is being organized to support the rescue services," Kayima added, without saying how many were injured.

Bus accidents are common on Ugandan roads and are blamed on speeding, drunken driving and the poor mechanical condition of the vehicles.