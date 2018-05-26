Brazil government orders troops to clear strikers' blockades

The country's economic capital of Sao Paulo declared a state of emergency, the auto industry shut down, gas stations ran out of fuel and dozens of flights were canceled on the fifth day of the protest Friday.

The truckers have attempted to put a stranglehold on movement of goods in Brazil to protest fuel price rises.

They blocked main roads in much of the vast South American country that has only limited rail services and where 60 percent of goods are transported by road.

The truckers pressed on with the strike despite an agreement announced by the government with union representatives late Thursday to call a 15-day suspension.

President Michel Temer announced in a televised address Friday that he had "mobilized the security forces" to clear the roads -- a move criticized by Amnesty International as "impermissible."