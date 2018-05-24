Canada's Trudeau: possible U.S. auto tariffs based on flimsy logic

Trudeau told Reuters in an interview that although the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump had raised the idea of auto tariffs, there was no guarantee the punitive measures would ever actually be imposed.

The Trump administration said on Wednesday it had launched a national security investigation into car and truck imports that could lead to new U.S. tariffs similar to those imposed on imported steel and aluminum recently. Canada rejects any idea it could be a threat to the United States.

"I am - even more than I was with steel and aluminum - trying to figure out where a possible national security connection is," Trudeau said. "Taking that a step further into autos seems to me to be on even flimsier logical grounds."

Addressing another hot trade issue, Trudeau defended Canada's decision to block a proposed C$1.51 billion ($1.18 billion) takeover of construction company Aecon by a Chinese state builder on national security grounds.