OIC condemns escalation of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

The OIC Secretary General Yousef Al-Othaimeen condemned strongly the blast in Kandahar city in 22nd May 2018, which claimed the lives of at least 16 people and injured many others. He also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Afghanistan, wishing the wounded speedy recovery.

The Secretary General reiterated OIC’s policy of support to Afghan owned and Afghan led peace initiatives and underscored that OIC and its Member States are unconditionally committed to peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan.