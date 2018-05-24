France to push Libya accord at new Paris meeting, diplomats say

U.N. Special Representative Ghassan Salame has been leading the latest push to unify and stabilise Libya.

Salame told the U.N. Security Council on May 21 that he had given up trying to amend a stalled 2015 peace deal and was instead focusing on holding elections this year.

Under Emmanuel Macron, France has tried to play a bigger role in coaxing Libya's factions to end the turmoil.

According to a diplomatic cable sent to several countries, Macron would convene the meeting "very soon" in the French capital.

"Our objective is to get an agreement between Libyan parties under the auspices of the U.N. special representative to quickly adopt the necessary arrangements for the staging of elections as soon as 2018," the cable reads.