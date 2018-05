The navy's northern fleet said, the Yury Dolgoruky submarine fired the missiles from underwater in the White Sea to hit a military test ground on the far eastern Kamchatka peninsula.

The Yury Dolgoruky is a 14,720 tons, from the fourth-generation Borei class of strategic submarines and was built to carry the Bulavas, which are intercontinental nuclear-capable missiles. The submarine was first tested at sea in 2009.