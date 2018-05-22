Trump to meet South Korea's Moon with North Korea summit hanging in the balance

Moon's White House visit was intended to be a fine-tuning of the U.S. and South Korean strategy for dealing with Kim at what would be the first-ever meeting between U.S. and North Korean presidents.

But the White House was caught off-guard when, in a dramatic change of tone, North Korea last week condemned the latest U.S.-South Korean air combat drills, suspended North-South talks and threw into doubt the summit with Trump if Pyongyang was pushed toward "unilateral nuclear abandonment."

Moon and Trump began their meeting shortly after noon EDT (1600 GMT). They also were to have a working lunch.

Before seeing Trump, Moon met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton and urged them to speed preparations for the Trump-Kim summit.

"We South Korean people ... expect much from you. Please take care of us," Moon said, according to a South Korean government statement, in an apparent joke that nevertheless signaled the importance he places on the Trump-Kim summit.

A statement from the South Korean government said Moon sought to counter doubts about Pyongyang's intentions given its history of making promises and backtracking in international talks.

"This is the first time ever that 'complete denuclearization' has been officially pronounced and the negotiation will be conducted with North Korea's top leader who wishes for security of the regime and economic progress, which makes it a different level from previous negotiations," Moon said, according to a government readout.

Trump has insisted he remains committed to the June 12 summit in Singapore but privately has wondered whether North Korea is serious about denuclearizing, a senior U.S. official said.

Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News Radio the United States remains hopeful and will proceed with plans for the summit.

"But let me very clear," he said, "nothing has changed about the policy of the United States of America. There have been no concessions offered and none given."

Trump's aides are looking to Moon to help determine whether Kim is taking a harder line against denuclearization than South Korea had previously communicated to them, a U.S. official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Other U.S. officials have privately expressed concern that Moon, eager to make progress with the North, may have overstated Kim’s willingness to negotiate in good faith over the dismantling of his nuclear arsenal.