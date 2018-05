The police chief of Deh Yak district - Sayedullah Tofan - and a reserve police commander were among those killed in the attacks on three district centres across the province, Arif Noori, a spokesman for Ghazni's governor, said.

At least 15 Afghan security force members were wounded in one of the attacks when Taliban militants destroyed a number of checkpoints and set fire to Deh Yak' police headquarters at around 9 pm (0430 GMT), Noori said.