At least 18 dead after cyclone hits Horn of Africa

Cyclone Sagar formed last week in the Gulf of Aden off Yemen's coast and made landfall on Saturday in Djibouti and Somaliland, a breakaway state in northern Somalia where the bulk of the deaths occurred.

"1,780 families fled their homes due to the storm, 16 people were reported killed, and at least 80 homes were destroyed," Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said in a statement, citing the UN's humanitarian coordinator OCHA.

The aid group added that the storm left two people dead in Djibouti's capital and flooded several neighbourhoods, affecting between 20,000 and 30,000 people.

"This is the biggest storm to hit the region in years," NRC regional director Nigel Tricks said.