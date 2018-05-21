Trump's pick Haspel sworn in as first woman to lead CIA

She said the CIA must increase its foreign language proficiency, strengthen overseas partnerships and deploy "more of our officers to the foreign field."

"We are a foreign intelligence service, and our workforce and our priorities need to reflect that," Haspel said.

The Senate voted 54-45 last week to confirm President Donald Trump's nomination of Haspel, a 33-year veteran of the intelligence agency with a long career as an agent and supervisor in the CIA's clandestine operations.

She replaces Mike Pompeo, who is now secretary of state. Haspel was deputy director under Pompeo and interim director since last month.

Trump, Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence participated in the ceremony.