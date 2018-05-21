Venezuela's re-elected Maduro faces foreign backlash

The 55-year-old successor to former president Hugo Chavez hailed his win as a victory against "imperialism," but his main rival refused to recognise the result alleging irregularities.

Thousands of Maduro supporters, many wearing red berets, hugged and danced outside the Miraflores presidential palace as the results came in, under confetti in the yellow, blue and red colours of the Venezuelan national flag.

"The revolution is here to stay!" a jubilant Maduro told the crowd, promising to prioritize economic recovery after five years of recession in the nation of 30 million people.