China to launch lunar satellite to listen to universe's origins

The satellite will carry the Netherlands-China Low-Frequency Explorer, which will listen for low frequency radio signals “that carry clues to the time a few hundred million years after the bang, when clouds of hydrogen were spawning the universe’s first stars,” according to science news website space.com.

Such frequencies are blocked by the earth’s atmosphere, according to the Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy, which built the Explorer.

Queqiao will be positioned 64,000 kilometres from the farthest side of the moon and will also be used in further lunar exploration by the China National Space Administration.

Besides the Explorer, Queqiao will also launch two additional satellites Longjiang-1 and Longjiang-2 for Chinese experiments, according to space.com.

Queqiao is set to launch from Sichuan Province at 5 am on Monday (2100 GMT).