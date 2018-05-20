UNHCR launches global HandinHand campaign

In line with these efforts, UNHCR has kicked off a visual campaign that will air across the globe throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan. "Projections of Hope" aims to connect families throughout the region with the reality of the daily struggles of refugees during the Holy Month.

Commenting on the announcement, Houssam Chahine, Head of Private Sector Partnerships for UNHCR in the MENA region, said, "We invite every person observing the Holy Month around the globe to stand #HandinHand with refugee families, so together we make sure that no refugee is left behind in their time of greatest need, and we are counting on your donations and good deeds to make this happen... 22.5 million refugees worldwide require our support, the most vulnerable of which are Syrian and Rohingya families of women and children."

HandinHand also highlights, through real-time visuals on its social media channels, how donations translate to direct aid and monthly cash assistance to the most vulnerable refugee families.

"As conflict continues to escalate around the world, we ask for your help to support refugees in need this Ramadan. We are present on the ground to provide these families with vital support such as shelter, healthcare, clean water, and monthly cash assistance so we keep families together and protect children from potential child labour and exploitation," Chahine said.

UNHCR recently unveiled its global Zakat platform, which provides a trusted and efficient route to fulfil Zakat obligations and ensures 100 percent of funds go directly to the neediest refugee families in Jordan and Lebanon. The organisation has adopted a digital-only approach to paying Zakat, ensuring security, efficiency, transparency and complete peace of mind. The new platform can be accessed at zakat.unhcr.org.