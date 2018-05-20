Taiwan's president marks middle of her term with online Q&A session

Rather than giving a speech, as is customary for the president on the anniversary of their inauguration, Tsai said Thursday in a Facebook post that she would take part in the livestream in a bid to interact with people directly.

The 30-minute livestream session was hosted by Watchout, an independent online platform that monitors the government.

Tsai, who touts transparency, has worked with the organisation in the past to share information about Taiwan, according to the state-run Central News Agency.

The livestream session was simultaneously available through other social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube and Line.

Tsai said that models of communication today have been shaped by the appearance of social media and mobile devices.

The site received hundreds of questions from members of the public, some of which were answered by Tsai in the livestream session.

Topics included industrial innovation, young people, defence, relations with China, human rights, judicial reform, foreign policy, tax reforms, the environment and energy, among others.