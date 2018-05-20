Turkey's Erdogan heads to Sarajevo for election rally

The event in Bosnia-Herzegovina is the only rally Erdogan is scheduled to conduct in Europe ahead of the vote.

Key Western European governments, including Germany, effectively blocked the Turkish leader from staging political events on their territory after political clashes last year, when Turkish officials campaigned for a divisive referendum on expanding presidential powers.

In response, Erdogan accused the Netherlands and Germany of behaving like Nazis, adding to bilateral tensions.

An estimated 10,000 Erdogan supporters from across Europe, half of them from Germany, are expected at the address in Sarajevo in the afternoon, according to the Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD), the group organizing the rally.

Germany, with the largest diaspora, has approximately 1.4 million Turks eligible to vote in June's elections for parliament and the presidency.