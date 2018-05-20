US and Chinese officials cite progress on easing trade tensions

Chinese Vice Premier Liu, who travelled to the US on Tuesday for negotiations, told Chinese news outlet Xinhua that both countries had agreed to “not to engage in a trade war” and “stop slapping tariffs against each other.”

He said that both countries had pledged to cooperate further in a “win-win choice” that would promote the “high-quality development of the Chinese economy.”

Liu’s comments follow a joint statement released by the White House Saturday that China would begin buying more US goods and services to reduce the US trade deficit and meet Chinese consumption needs.

"To meet the growing consumption needs of the Chinese people and the need for high-quality economic development, China will significantly increase purchases of United States goods and services," the statement issued from the two delegations said.

US and Chinese negotiators, who held talks Thursday and Friday in Washington, also reached consensus on "taking effective measures" to reduce the US trade deficit with China, the statement said.

The deficit, which US President Donald Trump has said is more than 150 billion dollars annually, has been a source of contention since Trump took office last year.

The statement did not include details about the amount of increase in trade or a time span in which it should occur.