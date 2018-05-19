At least 11 killed in explosions at Afghanistan cricket stadium

An injured man in the hospital after the explosions

Forty-five others were injured in the incident which occurred in Jalalabad city, the capital of Nangarhar province, according to the governor's spokesman, Attaullah Khugyani.

The explosions - caused by previously placed explosives - took place while a cricket match for the "Ramadan Cup" was being played, Khugyani said, adding that seven of the injured were in a critical condition.

The organiser of the cup, Hidayatullah Zaheer, and a number of other local officials were among the dead.

Khugyani said eight of those admitted to the hospital has been discharged while 37 remains in the city hospital.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

At least nine people were killed and 36 others were injured on Sunday when militants attacked a government building in Jalalabad.