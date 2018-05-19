Teen gunman attacks Texas high school art class, kills 10

Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, joined on Friday a long list of U.S. campuses where students and faculty have been killed in mass shootings.

Shortly before 8 a.m., students said the gunman, identified by law enforcement as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, opened fire in an art class, sending students and staff fleeing.

Ten people were wounded, with several in critical condition.

It was fourth-deadliest mass shooting at a U.S. public school in modern history, and again stoked the nation's long-running debate over gun ownership three months after 17 teens and educators were fatally shot in Parkland, Florida.