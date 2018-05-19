Many feared dead as Cuba airliner crashes on takeoff

The Boeing 737 operated by Cubana de Aviacion crashed into a field close to a wooded area near Havana's Jose Marti airport, sending a thick column of acrid smoke into the air, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

State media reported that three people had been pulled alive from the mangled wreckage and were in a critical condition in hospital.

The plane was almost completely destroyed in the crash and subsequent fire, which was extinguished by fire trucks which raced to the scene along with a fleet of ambulances.

Firefighters, some still hosing down the burnt fuselage, and rescue workers combed through the wreckage, lending little hope that there could be survivors.