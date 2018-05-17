US Treasury, Terrorist Financing and Targeting Center designate Hezbollah’s Senior Leadership

The United States Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, OFAC in partnership with Gulf allies, imposed sanctions on Hasan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Hezbollah and Naim Qasim.

The TFTC demonstrated its great value to international security by disrupting Iran and Hezbollah’s destabilizing influence in the region. By targeting Hezbollah’s Shura Council.

The TFTC facilitates coordinated disruptive actions, sharing of financial intelligence information, and member state capacity-building to target terrorist financing networks and related activities that pose national security threats to TFTC members.

These designations follow President Trump’s decision last week to cease U.S. participation in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and to begin reimposing U.S. nuclear-related sanctions on the Iranian regime.