Five people were injured, the agency said in a statement. It did not specify the casualties by province.

Some 343 homes were destroyed, while 663 more were partially damaged, by the floods in the provinces of Samangar, Takhar, Kapisa, Baghlan, Badakhshan, Badghis, Ghor, Panjshir, Sar-e Pul, Ghazi, Parwan, Bakh and Herat.

The floods also killed 600 livestock and destroyed some 392,000 square meters of agricultural land, the statement said.