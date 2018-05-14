Pompeo: U.S. to lift sanctions if N.Korea dismantles nuclear weapons program

As Pompeo spoke on several Sunday morning talk shows, the Pentagon said three American prisoners freed by North Korea had left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington and been reunited with their families.



President Donald Trump and North Korean's Kim Jong Un have a planned June 12 meeting in Singapore, the first such encounter between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.



Pompeo said the United States would not be willing to invest taxpayer dollars to help the country, but was willing to "lift sanctions" to pave the way for private American investment in North Korea’s energy, agriculture and infrastructure sectors.



Pompeo welcomed that news.

"Every single site that the North Koreans have that can inflict risk on the American people that is destroyed, eliminated, dismantled is good news for the American people and for the world," he said on "Fox News Sunday."