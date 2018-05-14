Two suicide bombers blow themselves up at Indonesian police HQ: authorities

Citing CCTV footage from the scene, East Java Police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said a man and a woman on the bike stopped at the security checkpoint.

"That's where the explosion happened," he added.



"Two people were riding (on the motorcycle) and a woman was sitting at the back."The authorities said the wounded included six civilians and four police.



Ambulances and the bomb squad descended on the chaotic scene with the CCTV images showed the mangled wreckage of a motorbike at the security gate at the headquarters in the heart of the city.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility after the latest suicide bombing.



"This is a cowardly act, undignified and inhumane," Indonesian President Joko Widodo told reporters in Jakarta."There will be no compromise in taking action on the ground to stop terrorism."



The lethal explosion comes just a day after a family of six including two young daughters staged suicide bombings at three churches in Surabaya during Sunday services.



At least 14 civilians have died as a result of that attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State group, and the toll could climb with more than 40 injured in hospital.