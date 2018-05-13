OIC condemns suicide attack in Indonesia’s second largest city, Surabaya

The Secretary General, Yousef Al-Othaimeen, said the OIC reaffirms its principled position that violence and terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation, or ethnic group. Violent extremism and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including violence against civilians and suicide attacks are against the holy principles of Islam and affront to the religious diversity of Indonesian society.

The Secretary General further expressed solidarity of the OIC with the people of Indonesia, offered his sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this vicious act, and wished quick recovery to the wounded.