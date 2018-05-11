Investigation launched into burst Kenyan dam; more than 40 killed

Military officers drain water from an adjacent dam after another dam burst its walls inKenya

The authority has asked police "to carry out thorough investigations to establish cause and culpability if any of Patel Dam disaster," it said on Twitter.

At least 42 people were killed, inlcuding twenty children, after the privately-owned Patel Dam in Nakuru county, north-west of Nairobi, burst on Wednesday night. The water swept away two villages.

More than 50 people had to be pulled from the mud and their collapsed homes, and over 400 families were affected.

The dam supplies farms in two adjacent villages where many of the victims worked.

One of the surviving villagers, Lucy Waithera, told dpa on Thursday that the dam had been leaking since heavy rains started and the owner should be prosecuted for doing nothing to fix it.

The burst dam comes at a time when much of Kenya is experiencing flooding due to the heavy rains. The inundation has killed about 170 people - not including those killed when the dam burst - and affected 32 counties as well as destroying major roads, the Kenyan Red Cross said.