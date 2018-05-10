U.S. sanctions Iran currency network after Trump pulls out of nuclear deal

U.S. President talks to the press after signing withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

The Treasury Department said it was acting with the United Arab Emirates to disrupt the network and accused Iran's central bank of actively helping the group to access U.S. dollars held in foreign bank.

"The Iranian regime and its Central Bank have abused access to entities in the UAE to acquire U.S. dollars to fund the IRGC-QF’s malign activities, including to fund and arm its regional proxy groups, by concealing the purpose for which the U.S. dollars were acquired," Mnuchin said in a statement.

The six individuals and three entities were sanctioned under U.S. regulations targeting specially designated global terrorist suspects and Iranian financial activity, the Treasury said.

The crackdown comes two days after Trump withdrew from the 2015 arms accord and as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pushes allies in Europe, Asia and the Middle East to pressure Iran to return to negotiations over its nuclear and missile programs.

Trump's decision has given grace periods of 90 days to six months for companies to wind down their trade with Iran.